New Delhi, April 27: Stepping up the attack on the government on the issue of coronavirus management, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the fight is against Covid, not Congress. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The Modi government must realise that the battle is against Covid, it is not against the Congress or other political opponents."

The Congress has alleged that the government has mishandled the whole issue and the patients are being denied treatment and there is shortage of oxygen beds and essential medicine. Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre for Spending Money on PR Activities Rather Than Focusing on Vaccine and Oxygen Availability Across the Country.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

“The Modi government must realise that the battle is against Covid, it is not against the Congress or other political opponents.” pic.twitter.com/BNQGDLpkru — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2021

The party said it has set up control room to coordinate with PCC control rooms and provide assistance and relief to the people infected with the coronavirus. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed four persons to man the control room. They are Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

