New Delhi, July 3: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap." Navjot Singh Sidhu Finally Meets Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.

He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.

Check Tweet:

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.

The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).