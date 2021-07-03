New Delhi, July 3: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".
In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap." Navjot Singh Sidhu Finally Meets Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.
He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.
Check Tweet:
Mind the gap!#WhereAreVaccines pic.twitter.com/0VNhT6K8fn
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2021
Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.
The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its COVID-19 vaccination policy.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).