Raj Thackeray Hits Out at CAA Detractors at MNS' Anti-Infiltration Rally, Asks 'Why Are Muslims Protesting...To Whom Are You Showing Strength?'

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and anti CAA protests. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Mumbai, February 9: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday questioned the Indian Muslims on why they are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was of the opinion that CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here and opposing this act will strengthen the outsiders and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Addressing a gathering of an estimated 1,00,000 activists, the MNS chief had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I don't understand why the Muslims who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were doing so. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here. To whom are you showing your strength?" Raj Thackeray Changes Track on CAA, Says MNS Not Supporting The Law But Seeks Ouster of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai: I don't understand why the Muslims who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were doing so. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here. To whom are you showing your strength? pic.twitter.com/LNz7gZT3N2 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

Earlier too, he had clarified his stand on CAA stating that he never said that his party would stand in support or opposition of CAA, but agreed that his party would take out a march in support of the CAA. He even mentioned that media misquoted his statement and represented him in negative context, as he only spoke against the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

It is to be known that previously while commemorating the birth anniversary of his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on that day, he had said, "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside."

However, on Sunday, the MNS chief sung the old song, though in a new tune. Raj Thackeray though shares differences with Bharatiya Janata Party, had said that his party supports the Centre in weeding out "illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh".