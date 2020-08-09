Jaipur, August 9: Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session scheduled to begin on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote a letter to all MLAs, appealing them to "save democracy". In his letter, CM Ashok Gehlot mentioned former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying they did not attempt to weaken "democratic traditions and constitutional values" after facing defeats. Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'If High Command Forgives Rebels, I Will Welcome Them Back', Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

"Victory and defeat are part of elections. However, as a leader, you should stand with people. I hope you shall stand with truth. People's mandate remains over and above everything. You should extend full cooperation in fulfilling promises made to the people. Leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atalji also faced defeat in elections. However, they never weakened the democratic traditions and constitutional values," Gehlot wrote. Congress MLAs Shifted to Jaisalmer To 'Keep External Pressure Away', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Defending the merger of six legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Congress, the Chief Minister said all due norms were followed. "They decided to merge with the Congress Legislature Party for forming a stable government and to ensure developmental work in their respective areas within the purview of law," he said. In September last year, six BSP MLAs had formally joined the Congress, helping the Gehlot government attain full majority.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Letter to All MLAs Ahead of Assembly Session:

My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people’s confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people. pic.twitter.com/WYwiSpkCcJ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 9, 2020

Gehlot alleged that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few of Congress MLAs along with the opposition lawmakers were engaged in a conspiracy to "destabilise our elected government, which is quite unfortunate". He recalled that in 1993-96, attempts were made to topple the state government led by BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat by buying and selling MLAs.

"At that time, as Union Minister of State and state Congress President, I met then Governor Baliram Bhagat and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and opposed the very idea of toppling the elected government, stating that this is against our democratic values. Even the people of this state would never want such a tradition to be established in Rajasthan," he added.

He ended his letter by saying that he is confident that all MLAs will stand with by truth and work for the development and prosperity of the state. The Congress government is facing a political crisis following a rebellion of 19 MLAs including sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open last month. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party following his revolt. The Gehlot government holds a wafer-thin majority in the House since then.

