New Delhi, August 16: With the Monsoon Session of the Parliament scheduled to begin in the third week of August, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday directed the administration for full preparedness by the third week. The RS Secretariat informed that several additional installations are ensured in compliance with the social distancing norm under the coronavirus induced restrictions.

Informing about the latest order, Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "RS Chairman directs full preparedness by the third week of August for Monsoon session of Parliament. Work is in progress at a fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time like four large display screens in the chamber of the House." UP Rajya Sabha By-Election 2020: BJP Names Jai Prakash Nishad as Its Candidate for By-Polls.

Adding more, RS Secretariat said, "Another 6 small screens in 4 galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from the chamber of the House." The secretariat informed that all these arrangements are done in compliance with the social distancing norm under the coronavirus induced restrictions.

Apart from providing the information, RS Secretariat stated that RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on July 17. Both the Houses' Chiefs did a detailed examination of options for holding Monsoon Session. Following this, they decided on using chambers and galleries of both Houses for enabling the session under prevailing restrictions.

