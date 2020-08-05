New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated his constitutional mandate by laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claimed Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. His remarks came shortly after Modi attended the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, officially marking the construction of a grand temple at the site where the Babri Masjid once stood.

"India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," Owaisi said. Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan: Asaduddin Owaisi 'Invited' by Telangana BJP Leader Krishna Sagar Rao.

Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, told a news channel on Tuesday that the law specifically does not permit or prohibit the Prime Minister from attending a religious function.

If Modi is attending the bhumi pujan in his personal capacity, then no questions are expected to be raised, he said. But if he is attending the event as Prime Minister of India, then it may raise criticism, Mustafa added.

Owaisi, who heads the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), had a day earlier also lashed out at the Congress for welcoming the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan. He accused the party of being complicit, pointing out that the Babri Masjid at the disputed site was demolished in 1992 when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

"Glad that they (Congress) are not pretending anymore. It's okay if they want to embrace this extremist ideology of Hindutva but why all this hollow talk about brotherhood? Don't be shy, please be proud of your party's contributions to the movement that demolished our Babri Masjid," Owaisi said.

