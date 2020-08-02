Hyderabad, Aug 2: Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pooja will be performed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in it and initiate construction of magnificent Ram Mandir. The place of birth of Lord Rama will be celebrated from here on with Bhavya Ram mandir, and the BJP is proud that it is in our term that this realisation of the dream of crores of Hindu's across the world has become a reality," Rao said.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 86, Shiromani Akali Dal Demands CM Amarinder Singh's Resignation.

He said objections being raised by "frivolous groups" like Leftists and AIMIM are "trivial". "I do not think anybody needs to respond to these kinds of baseless allegations and objections because the constitution of India provides freedom of practicing religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right," he said. Ayodhya Decked Up Ahead of August 5 Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Visit Today.

"I also invite the communist leaders who are objecting and also Asaduddin Owaisi to come and participate in the bhoomi pooja. So that they can exhibit the secular fabric spirit of their own parties and their individual tolerance towards brotherhood," he added.

Also Read | India Reports 54,735 New Coronavirus Cases, 853 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Crosses 17 Lakh.

"The Constitution of India provides freedom of practicing religion for every citizen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to that right. In fact, he has more rights than anybody else, to perform his own religious rights and rituals as a citizen of India," Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate.

The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)