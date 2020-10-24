Patna, October 24: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections 2020. Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties, kept his promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs in the manifesto. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

Besides promising 10 lakh jobs, the RJD manifesto talks about smart villages and higher MSP for farmers. Releasing the manifesto, Tejashwi Yadav said RJD wants to bring overall development to the state and create a new 'stunning' Bihar. Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party's promise of 19 lakh jobs, the RJD leader said he could have promised 1 crore jobs for the sake of promise. BJP Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 Vaccine, 19 Lakh Jobs And More; Here Are Highlights of Party's Manifesto For Bihar Polls.

"I am promising 10 lakh jobs. I could have also promised one crore jobs just for the sake of promise. But I am not doing that because this will become a reality in the first meeting of the Cabinet. This will be the first time in the country that 10 lakh employment opportunities will be created at one go. This figure is what we require in the state’s workforce at present," Tejashwi said.

Attacking the BJP for first ridiculing Tejashwi's 10 lakh job promise and then announcing 19 lakh jobs in its manifesto, the RJD leader said: "The BJP through its manifesto said that it would create 19 lakh jobs to counter the RJD promise of 10 lakh government jobs. They are not giving surety about when and what would be the time frame to create jobs. On the other hand, my time is fixed. I will give jobs through the first signature of the cabinet meeting."

As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan, the RJD is contesting 121 seats, Congress 70 and Left parties have been allotted 29 seats. Out of the Left Front’s share, the maximum was allotted to CPI-ML, which has fielded candidates on 19 seats. The CPI(M) and CPI are contesting from 4 and 6 constituencies, respectively. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

