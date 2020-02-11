RK Puram Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Pramila Tokas Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

RK Puram Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: Pramila Tokas of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the RK Puram assembly constituency. Tokas defeated her nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Patry (BJP) with a margin of over 10,000 votes. Tokas is also a sitting MLA from this constituency. The RK Puram aaembly segment is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. The constituency is part of New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In RK Puram assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates were in the fray. Voting in RK Puram for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Priyanka Singh is contested on the Congress ticket. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting took place on February 8. The votes were counted on February 11.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.