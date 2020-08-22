Ranchi, August 22: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren tested positive for COVID-19. His son and incumbent CM Hemant Soren posted a statement on social media on Saturday to confirm that his parents were infected with the lethal disease. Both of them will remain in home isolation as the symptoms are mild. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Was in Home Quarantine After Minister Banna Gupta Tested Coronavirus Positive.

Soren, also referred to as Guruji, underwent the test for COVID-19 on Friday. His samples, along with his wife's, were collected in the afternoon. The results had arrived late in the night, but an official confirmation was issued earlier today.

The report has sparked concern due to Soren's high age. The 76-year-old leader, who heads the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), continues to remain one of the most highly revered politicians of the state. Party leaders were reportedly told to inform the cadres that there is no imminent threat to his health.

See Hemant Soren's Tweet

कल रात आदरणीय बाबा दिशोम गुरु जी और माँ की कोरोना संक्रमण रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आयी। वे दोनों होम आइसोलेशन में हैं और स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं। देश और झारखण्डवासियों की दुआओं के साथ जल्द ही आदरणीय बाबा और माँ हम सभी के बीच होंगे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 22, 2020

Hemant, in a tweet posted in Hindi, said he is hopeful that his father and mother would succeed in defeating coronavirus. Their condition is stable, he confirmed, adding that adequate medical care would be provided while they remain in home isolation.

Notably, the senior Soren does not reside in the same bungalow with his son. In the past month, Hemant was placed in home isolation after Cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur had tested positive for coronavirus.

