PM Narendra Modi to Give Up Social Media This Sunday? Here's What He Wrote on Twitter

New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter, surprised the world by saying that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday. The social media accounts which he mentioned to walk off include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube.

Making the people guessing on what his latest announcement means, he took to Twitter and wrote, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted." Uttar Pradesh: Visually-Challenged Youth Takes Selfie With PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj, Watch Video.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Soon after the tweet, people in the social media asked him whether the Prime Minister is really giving up his social media sites or making people doubtful.

Reacting on the PM Modi's tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked him to 'Give up hatred, not social media accounts'.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Haan aur phir ek account Tik-Tok par bana lo aap..apka udhar bahut scope hai 😁 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) March 2, 2020

Please give up Prime minister, india will flourish — Karthik (@Karthikg85) March 2, 2020

Social media accounts nahi balki nikammapan choddo dramebaaz — Kapil (@kapsology) March 2, 2020

Tik tok pe account bana liye kya? 🙄 — SubbuS (@Subbu_06) March 2, 2020

Tussi ja rahe ho... Tussi na jao... Please, no ! pic.twitter.com/6TahMGZCVQ — Vaidehi 🇮🇳 🕉️ #ChaloKashmir (@dharmicverangna) March 2, 2020

नही सर आपको सोशल मीडिया नही छोड़ना चाहिए🙏 आज मेरे जैसे करोड़ो लोग सिर्फ आपकी बजह ही सोशल मीडिया से जुड़े है। सर आपके इस ट्वीट ने आज पहली बार मेरे जैसे करोड़ो युवाओं को हतोत्साहित कर दिया है।😢😢😢 — कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह (@AjaySengar_) March 2, 2020

Though it is yet to be ascertained on why PM Modi wrote this tweet, several netizens have appealed him not to take this step. It is to be known that PM Modi has over 44 million subscribers on Facebook and on 35.2 millions followers on Instagram.