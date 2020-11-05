Simri Bakhtiarpur Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, which will go polling in the upcoming state elections. The seat of Simri Bakhtiarpur comes under the Saharsa district. In the context of Lok Sabha Elections, the constituency of Simri Bakhtiarpur falls under Khagaria constituency. With Bihar Elections 2020 only a few weeks away, it will be interesting to know which political alliance the electorate chooses in the 3-way battle.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the official poll schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020. The first phase of the 3-phase election will be held on October 28 (71 seats), the second phase will be on November 3 (94 seats), and the final phase will be on November 7 (for 78 seats). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The EC will announce the results of all the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly seats on November 10. However, if you are looking for the complete candidate details, and official timetable of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020, then you have arrived at the right place.

Complete schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Zafar Alam of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the incumbent MLA from the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency. It was in the 2019 by-polls in the constituency when he won. However, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, it was Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U) who had won from the same seat. In 2010 Bihar State Elections, it was Arun Kumar of the JD(U) who emerged victorious in the polls.

In 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the main contenders of the Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency are Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Yusuf Salahuddin of the RJD, and Sanjay Kumar Singh of the LJP. It would be intriguing to see which party the electorate votes.

The NDA alliance has already announced Nitish Kumar as their CM face. The Mahagathbandhan alliance has already projected Tejashwi Yadav as their CM candidate.

