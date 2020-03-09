SP, BSP Welcome Allahabad High Court's Decision on Anti-CAA Posters

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo Credits: Twitter@yadavakhilesh)

Lucknow, March 9: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order directing the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. "The government neither has the knowledge of right to privacy of citizens nor any respect for the constitution. The people of the state are fed up with this government. We welcome the high court's decision," SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said here.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati too welcomed the decision. "The BSP welcomes the honourable high court's order directing the administration to remove hoardings of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protests after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter," Mayawati said in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader Bijli Yadav Shot Dead in Mau's Muhammadabad Region.

BSP Supremo Mayawati's Tweet

लखनऊ में सीएए के विरोध में किये गये आन्दोलन मामले में हिंसा के आरोपियों केे खिलाफ सड़कों/चैराहों पर लगे बड़े-बड़े सरकारी होर्डिंग/पोस्टरों को मा. इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट द्वारा स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर, उन्हें तत्काल हटाये जाने के आज दिये गये फैसले का बी.एस.पी. स्वागत करती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, Allahabad bench Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha had directed the district magistrate and the Lucknow Police commissioner to submit a report on the matter by March 16. The court, which had on March 7 taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, on Sunday termed the move as "highly unjust" and said it was an "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".

The posters bearing photographs, names and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests had come up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said.