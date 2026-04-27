As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections conclude, the focus has shifted from the high-octane campaigns to the reactions of industry peers regarding Thalapathy Vijay’s transition into full-time politics. Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently shared his perspective on Vijay’s new journey with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emphasising the personal nature of such a significant career shift. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date: Vijay’s Political Thriller To Clash With Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ or Dhanush’s ‘Kara’? Here’s What We Know.

Mammootty Avoids Commenting on Vijay’s Political Move

During a recent media interaction, Mammootty was asked for his thoughts on Vijay’s decision to exit cinema for the political arena. The veteran actor chose a diplomatic path, maintaining that a move into public service is a deeply personal choice for any individual. While acknowledging Vijay’s massive popularity, Mammootty refrained from analysing the political implications of the TVK’s debut.

Mammootty has historically maintained a distance from active political affiliations, despite his close ties with various political leaders across South India. His response suggested a professional respect for Vijay’s autonomy, focusing on the actor's right to choose his own path rather than the potential success or failure of the "Whistle" symbol at the polls.

Vijay's High-Stakes Debut with TVK

The timing of the veteran's comments coincides with one of the most talked-about elections in recent Tamil Nadu history. Vijay, who officially launched TVK in 2024, contested the April 23, 2026, elections from two constituencies: Perambur and Trichy East. His campaign was characterised by a "solo" approach, where he famously refused alliances with established Dravidian parties or national entities.

Throughout the election cycle, Vijay positioned himself as a secular alternative to the ruling DMK and the BJP, focusing his manifesto on youth employment and drug eradication. His campaign utilised modern technology, including holograms and robots, to reach voters across the state.

More About ‘Patriot’

While Vijay transitions into a political role, Mammootty remains at the pinnacle of his acting career with the upcoming release of the spy action thriller, Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The film has generated immense buzz as it reunites Mammootty with fellow superstar Mohanlal on screen after 13 years. ‘Patriot’ Traier Out: Mohanlal and Mammootty Team Up for High-Stakes Mission in Mahesh Narayanan’s Upcoming Spy Film (Watch Video).

In Patriot, Mammootty portrays Dr Daniel James, while Mohanlal takes on the role of Colonel Rahim Naik. The star-studded ensemble also features Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban, making it one of the most anticipated Mollywood projects of the year

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).