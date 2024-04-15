Union Minister L Murugan was seen dancing with the people during election campaigning in Nunthala village in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty on Monday, April 15, 2024. The latter is Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) candidate from Nilgiris constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Murugan is set to face AIADMK's D Lokesh Tamilselvan and DMK incumbent A Raja in the Nilgiris constituency. While Raja and Murugan are well-known political personalities, Tamilselvan, who is virtually unknown in the Nilgiris, brings with him his experience from the AIADMK's IT Wing. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister L Murugan Files Nomination From Nilgiris LS Constituency (See Pics and Video).

L Murugan Dances With People During Election Campaigning in Ooty

#WATCH | Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nilgiris, L Murugan dances with people during election campaigning in Nunthala village. (14.04)#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/AfCa5KuraC — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

