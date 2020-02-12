Uma Bharti Issues Clarification on Tweets on PM Narendra Modi After Delhi Polls Results 2020, Says Critics 'Didn't Read My Tweets Properly'

BJP leader Uma Bharti (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 12: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti slammed the critics for misreading the tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the poll debacle in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. She issued long clarification stating that state poll debacles were not a verdict on the PM and added that Mahatma Gandhi had wanted a Congress-free India.

Slamming the critics on Wednesday, Bharti took to Twitter and wrote, "Some who reported on my tweet seem not to have read it properly. From 2014 to now, it has become clear in front of the whole world that there is no equal to Shri Modiji in India. We may lose some state polls, but in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a one-sided wave in favour of Modiji, which will continue for the next 10-20 years." Manoj Tiwari Offers to Resign After BJP Rout in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Asked by Party to Continue.

Adding more, she added, "The Delhi poll results don’t mean PM Modi’s popularity has gone down. The Congress had all votes polled for AAP. This decision was taken on the night of the 7th. Congress has decided that from now on, it will only celebrate other people’s wins. It will no longer be the groom, but the groom’s companion. Gandhiji’s wish of a Congress-mukt Bharat will be fulfilled soon."

Here's her tweet:

5. @INCIndia की अब यह नियति है कि उसकी भूमिका दूसरों की जीत में खुशी मनाने की होगी। यानि अब वह दूल्हे की भूमिका की जगह सहबोला की भूमिका में आ जाएंगे। कांग्रेस मुक्त भारत, गांधीजी की इच्छा पूरी होगी। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 12, 2020

3. यह एक हकीकत है जो 2014 से लेकर अब तक पूरी दुनिया के सामने स्पष्ट हो गई है कि श्री मोदी जी की बराबरी का नेता भारत में नहीं है इसलिए कुछ राज्यों में विधानसभा के चुनाव में भले ही हम हार जाएं किंतु लोकसभा के चुनाव में मोदी जी की एकतरफा लहर चलती है और अभी दस बीस साल चलती रहेगी। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 12, 2020

1. कल दिल्ली चुनाव के परिणाम पर मेरे ट्वीट्स के ऊपर देश के एक प्रतिष्ठित अखबार ने उसे खबर के रूप में इस शीर्षक के साथ छापा कि मैंने @narendramodi जी पर तंज कसा है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 12, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the former Union Minister had praised Narendra Modi and comapared him with Chhatrapati Shivaji. She had written, "Results of various Assembly polls in the past 1.5 years, then the Lok sabha polls, and the subsequent state elections prove there is no leader like PM Modi in the BJP or in India. The whole country seems to have embarced PM Modi, just like he has embraced the people of India. Chhatrapati Modi zindabaad!" BJP Chief JP Nadda Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, Concedes Defeat, Says 'Will Play Our Role as Constructive Opposition'.

Here's her February 11 tweets:

3. पूरे देश की जनता मोदी जी को तथा मोदी जी पूरे देश की जनता को आत्मसात कर चुके हैं। छत्रपति मोदी जिन्दाबाद। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 11, 2020

Following this, the tweets were taken by critics as a taunt to Narendra Modi, as BJP lost a humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The Aam Aadmi Party swept the polls by winning 62 seats and BJP managed to win just eight seats. Meanwhile, Congress failed to open its account.