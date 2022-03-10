Lucknow, March 10: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh once again. As per the latest trends of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022, the BJP is leading Uttar Pradesh with over 260 seats followed by the Samajwadi Party with over 130 seats.

According to the Election Commission website, CM Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban by over 12,000 votes. Looking at BJP's lead in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, it's clear that Yogi Adityanath will become the first UP CM to be back in power for a consecutive second term after completing a full term as a Chief Minister. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Latest Trends, SP Leading on 90.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 is Yogi Adityanath's first full-fledged contest for an Assembly seat from his home turf. Before this, he has contested and won the Lok Sabha seat for multiple terms. On March 3, the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat had witnessed 53.30 percent voting.

Some of the high-profile names who contested against Yogi Adityanath include Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Chetana Pandey of Congress, Shubhawati Shukla of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party's Shamsuddin Khwaja.

It must be noted that BJP leader Yogi Adityanath was one of the prominent campaigners for the party during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. While the BJP did win 325 seats it had not announced any chief ministerial candidate before the election. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18, 2017, after BJP won the elections. The party's victory in the 2022 polls is being seen as a huge thumbs up for the Modi-Yogi duo.

