West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh Alleges Police Attempted to Assassinate Him & His Family on Mamata Banerjee's Instruction

Arjun Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 15: Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore, wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that 'under the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jt Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family on pretext of cross-firing on Thursday. According to an ANI update, the minister has demanded an inquiry against the officer.

According to reports, The Bengal Police had visited Singh’s residence to issue a notice to him and his nephew in connection to a pending case. Mamata Banerjee Alleges Meeting With PM Narendra Modi 'Results in Empty Basket Every Time', Seeks Rs 52,000 Crore Relief Package From Centre.

Arjun Singh, BJP MP Alleges That Mamata Banerjee Instructed Jt Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur to Assassinate Him:

In a letter to the Governor, he wrote- “At around 7:30 p.m, He arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner, when intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he stated that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, residents of BL no. 17 Ho no. 3/3 P.O & P.S Jagatdal, under section 160, of the Criminal Procedure, 1973, as witnesses in a criminal case." He further said that in the interest of the people, he decided to become vocal against the wrongdoings of the Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal attacked Mamata Banerjee saying that there is a need for 105 'Shramik Special' trains a day to take stranded migrants hailing from West Bengal back home but it is "sad" that the state is accepting 105 trains over 30 days.

His remarks were in response to a tweet by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she has arranged for 105 additional special trains to bring back migrants stranded across the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.