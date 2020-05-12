Mamata Banerjee Alleges Meeting With PM Narendra Modi 'Results in Empty Basket Every Time', Seeks Rs 52,000 Crore Relief Package From Centre

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: File)

Kolkata, May 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not meet expectations, as she returns with an empty basket every time. Complaining about the lack of income since two months due to coronavirus lockdown, Banerjee sought Rs 52,000 Crore relief package from Centre.

EXpressing her opinion, Banerjee said to the media, "There are expectations during meetings with PM however we return with an empty basket every time. There is no income since last 2 months but we are not getting any alternative from Centre. We are supposed to get Rs 52000 Cr. Corona is here to stay but what about the income."

Adding on she alleged that Centre didn't even allocated a normal package. She said, "We requested govt but Centre did not give us anything at all. Centre should give us at least what we deserve such as social schemes, GST. Forget about special package, we did not even get normal package." 'West Bengal Targeted by Centre for Political Mileage': Mamata Banerjee Marks Dissent in PM Modi's Video-Meet With CMs.

Here's what Mamata Banerjee said:

We requested govt but centre did not give us anything at all. Centre should give us at least what we deserve such as social schemes, GST. Forget about special package, we did not even get normal package: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/mVjr0LtSc2 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee trained guns against the Centre during the video-conference chaired by PM Modi with all the State CMs. Marking her dissent against the deployment of central team in Bengal to assess COVID-19 response, Mamata said that attempts were made to derive "political mileage" amid the pandemic.

It is to be known that the West Bengal government drew flak from the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly conducting insufficient number of tests in the state. The Modi government had tasked an Inter Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) to ascertain whether the state's response to coronavirus crisis is adequate.

West Bengal has so far reported a total of 2,063 coronavirus cases, with 190 being declared dead. 499 patients have been discharged. Nationwide, the toll of cases accelerated to 70,756 and the fatalities surged to 2,293.