Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shine addressed a press conference today, November 27, amid ongoing dilemma over who will be the next CM of Maharashtra. During his address, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde said that he has always worked as a worker. "I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this...We should work for people," he said. Shinde also said that he has seen the pain of citizens and how they run their household. The development comes a day after Shiv Sena on Tuesday, November 256, conveyed to the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that party chief leader Eknath Shinde should continue as the Chief Minister following MahaYuti’s landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly election 2024. Maharashtra CM’s Post: Answers To Be Given on the Next Chief Minister Soon, Says Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Means Common Man, Says Eknath Shinde

Thane: Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde says, "I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man, I worked by considering this...We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens, how they ran their household." pic.twitter.com/d4FsKUdSkJ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)