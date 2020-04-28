YSRCP, State Election Commission Responsible for COVID-19 Surge in Andhra Pradesh: N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Amaravati, April 28: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government and State Election Commission (SEC) of causing a nonstop rise in coronavirus cases in the state. In an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu appealed them to protect themselves by personally taking all possible preventive measures against the dangerous COVID threat.

He pointed out that the positive cases doubled in just a month in Andhra Pradesh while the ruling YSR Congress Party leadership was not taking "either initiative or responsibility" to strengthen the fight against the invisible enemy. Andhra Pradesh Reports 21 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Rises to 132.

Alleging that the situation deteriorated ever since SEC gave a call for election preparedness despite nationwide lockdown, he said: "The YSRCP leaders began holding rallies, crowd based gatherings and door delivery of benefits. Such open violations of lockdown coupled with the failure of official machinery led to the present nonstop rise in COVID-19 cases in the state."

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said even in a time of extreme calamity, the YSRCP was still looking for "political advantage" instead of giving total focus to public health and safety. "The ruling party was only concerned with painting its flag colours on government buildings rather than speeding up virus tests and treatments. The YSRCP leaders were solely focusing on local body elections instead of saving the people from the virus epidemic and the lockdown impact on the livelihoods," he said.

He said positive cases reported at state Raj Bhavan and in ruling party MP's family reflected the "failure of the government", adding that despite these cases no standard protection kits were provided to doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation staff, police, journalists and other frontline workers.

Pointing out the problems faced by migrants workers stranded in the state, he said Anna Canteens and Beema insurance would have given a lot of confidence in these workers in these troubled times.