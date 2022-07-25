Chandigarh, July 25: Amid the ongoing war against drugs, Punjab Police have seized over 7.93 lakh tablets, capsules and injections of pharma opioids across the state in the past week, a senior police official said on Monday.

The seized pharma opioids include 6.82 lakh intoxicant tablets, 17,169 injectable narcotics, 85,442 intoxicant capsules and 8,648 vials of intoxicant syrup. Punjab Police Bust Interstate Drug Smuggling Racket; Three Arrested for Transporting 8 Kg Opium Through Ambulance

The major recovery comes after the Fatehgarh Sahib police had busted a pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing the weekly press meet here.

He said the police have arrested 508 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 389 FIRs, including 40 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past week.

In addition, the police have also arrested 31 proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in the NDPS cases.

Apart from recovering pharma opioids, the police have also recovered 8.37 kg heroin, 32.28 kg opium, 53.2 kg ganja, and 140 quintals of poppy husk, besides recovering Rs 11.73 lakh drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas.

Talking about the trends in drug smuggling, IGP Gill said using emergency service vehicles like ambulance for drug smuggling raised serious concerns.

The police in Mohali on Sunday arrested three persons after recovering 8 kg opium concealed in a pillow placed under the head of a fake patient lying in the ambulance.

