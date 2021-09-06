Coimbatore, Sep 6: Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

There students of ninth standard had undergone tests three days ago, Health department sources said. Tamil Nadu Government Enforces Strict Monitoring at Borders with Kerala Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

The test results were positive and the students were admitted to the ESI Hospital here, the sources added.

The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday.