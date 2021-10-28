New Delhi, October 28: The UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. The hall tickets for the main exam were released on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC--upsconline.gov.in. According to the official notification, the admit card will remain available to all candidates from October 28 to November 21, 2021. Candidates can also click here for the direct link of the UPSC ESE examination admit card.

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official website of UPSC on upsconline.gov.in On the homepage, click on UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page. Now enter the login details and click on submit. The UPSC ESE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen You can download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The UPSC ESE examination will be held for students seeking admissions to Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom. Engineering. The UPSC ESE main examination will be conducted on November 21, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am to 12 noon while the second would start from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be for Paper I and Paper II and each paper will be for three hours and will be of 300 marks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2021 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).