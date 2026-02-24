New Delhi, February 24: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. The decision comes after the official portal experienced significant technical glitches and slow loading speeds on what was originally intended to be the final day of applications. Thousands of aspirants reported being unable to complete their forms or finalise fee payments due to a total website crash, prompting the Commission to grant an additional window for submissions.

Candidates can now apply until February 27, 2026, up to 6 PM. Notably, the extension also applies to the Indian Forest Service Examination 2026. "The last date for submission of online Application form for the 'Civil Services Examination, 2026 & Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026' has now been extended by three (03) days i.e. till 27.02.2026 ( upto 06:00 PM)", an alert on the website read.

Extension Details and New Deadline

In response to the widespread technical difficulties, the Commission has moved the application deadline to February 27, 2026, at 6:00 PM. This extension applies to both the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination. Candidates who were previously stuck at various stages of the "One Time Registration" (OTR) process or the payment gateway are now encouraged to complete their applications during off-peak hours to avoid a recurrence of server congestion.

Steps to Apply for UPSC CSE 2026

Aspirants can complete their registration by following these steps on the official portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Visit the Official Website: Go to upsconline.nic.in.

OTR Registration: If you are a new user, complete the One Time Registration (OTR) by providing basic personal details. If already registered, log in using your email ID, mobile number, or OTR ID.

Fill Part-I: Complete the first part of the application form by providing educational qualifications and address details.

Complete Part-II: This includes paying the application fee (exempt for women, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates), selecting your preferred exam center, and uploading a scanned photograph and signature.

Final Submission: Review all entered information and click on the final "Submit" button.

Technical Disruptions on the Final Day

The extension follows a day of high anxiety for applicants. Reports indicated that the UPSC server began struggling early on Tuesday, eventually crashing entirely by the afternoon. Social media platforms were flooded with screenshots of "Site Under Maintenance" messages and payment failure notices. Aspirants argued that the surge in traffic - common on the final day -was compounded by technical instabilities on the commission's side, making it nearly impossible for many to secure their candidature.

Important Post-Registration Dates

Following the closure of the extended window, the UPSC will provide an "Application Correction Window." This facility is expected to be active from February 27 to March 5. During these seven days, candidates can make minor corrections to their submitted forms, though they cannot change certain core details provided during the OTR stage. The Civil Services Preliminary Exam remains scheduled for May 2026, serving as the first hurdle for those seeking entry into the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central services.

