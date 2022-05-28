Kolkata, May 28: Abject poverty has prompted a mother to poison her two daughters and a son, and then attempt suicide. The two daughters have already died while the mother and the son are currently admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place on late Friday night at Kalinagar village in West Bengal's Birbhum. 12 Percent of India's Population Has Gone Above Poverty Line, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

The neighbours said that Serina Bibi used to stay at Kalinagar village with her two daughters and a son. Her husband and the father of the three children stays outside the country for professional reasons.

According to the local residents, Serina Bibi often used to complain that her husband stopped sending money for the last seven months, due to which she was unable to bear the expenses for the minimum necessities of her children.

The locals also informed the police that she had frequent quarrels with her husband on this issue over phone. She even had heated arguments with her husband on Friday night.

It is learnt that on late Friday night Serina Bibi first poisoned her children with pesticides and then she consumed that. On Saturday morning, hearing a groaning sound, the neighbours broke open the door.

The two daughters, Hasi Khatun (13) and Khushi Khatun (10) had already died by then.

Serina Bibi and her son, Irfan Sheikh (7) were immediately admitted to Burdwan Medical College & Hospital. Their condition continues to remain critical.

