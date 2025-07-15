At the recent Vegan India conference, we witnessed an inspiring gathering of young, dynamic female entrepreneurs representing brands in fashion, lifestyle, food, and beverages. Each shared a hopeful vision for the future, rooted in education and a keen awareness of consumer mindsets. Their collective message emphasizes the promise of a sustainable economy that prioritizes health and organic alternatives. The Vegan India Conference – 4th Edition Confidently Showcases Ethical Businesses, Standing Strong Amidst Economic Turmoil.

The rise of veganism, plant-based living, and alternatives to leather and textiles is reshaping the global market. These young women possess a profound emotional connection to the products they’re creating, combining mastery of mindful practices with a heartfelt mission. They are not only introducing smart and sustainable options but also enhancing the ecosystem by addressing the urgent need to reduce carbon footprints associated with fashion waste and the harmful chemicals used in food production. In a world grappling with rising chronic health issues, many are urged by medical professionals to adopt cleaner diets and lifestyles for a longer, healthier life. There is no doubt that sustainability is the path forward. The 4th Edition of the Vegan India Conference Is Set To Open Its Doors.

Empowered Women Champions of Sustainability from India

Female leaders in this movement are sharing their insights on the value of creating sustainable alternatives. They are dedicated vegan advocates and entrepreneurs, working tirelessly across the globe, driven by a vision that prioritizes the health of our planet and its inhabitants. Here are some of their heartfelt thoughts:

Muskaan Mundhra, Founder of ‘House of Serein’

“I have witnessed firsthand the deep connection between the leather industry and the cruelty and environmental harm it inflicts. With House of Serein, my aim is to demonstrate that fashion can be compassionate. Vegan leather is not just an alternative—it is the future we need.”

Natasha Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer/Recipe Maker at ‘Nattier’

“Nattier is India’s first functional food brand, built on the belief that plant-based recipes, crafted from clean ingredients and free of junk, can transform lives. My own journey through health challenges has shown me the power of vegan and plant-based foods. I believe that these options will soon outshine reliance on medicines. Our core values are rooted in sustainability, transparency, and integrity, connecting health with taste.”

Shreya Ghodawat, Climate & Animal Rights Advocate

“My experience at the Future Fabrics Expo 2025 in London confirmed that the future lies firmly in plant-based and vegan alternatives. I am excited about materials that feel as soft as plant-based fur, innovations like textiles made from beer waste, and vibrant fabrics that photosynthesize. With over 10,000 cutting-edge materials showcased, I found several innovations that truly inspire hope. From fully plant-based furs to garments that help reduce CO₂ levels, these creations exemplify a fashion industry that celebrates cruelty-free practices and is committed to our planet’s well-being.”

This new wave of fashion embodies a commitment to cruelty-free practices and environmental mindfulness, prioritizing circular and regenerative designs that honor our connection to nature. It is a call for a shift away from speed and wastefulness, towards a more compassionate standard of luxury that finds its roots in the bounty of plants. As we look ahead, it is heartening to embrace this ethical evolution known as aura farming. If we can create a lifestyle rooted in kindness—not just to ourselves but to the planet and its creatures—why wouldn’t we choose a healthier, more compassionate path?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).