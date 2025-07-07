In a diverse country like India, where various cultures coexist, there's a rich mix of ideas and business opportunities. Recently, during a panel discussion at the VIC 2025, a young entrepreneur described starting an ethical or vegan brand in India as daunting—like stepping into a "black rabbit hole" because there’s no clear roadmap for success. Veganism On the Rise With Young Individuals.

At the recent Vegan India Conference, health experts and business leaders came together to share valuable insights amidst the economic challenges facing the nation, influenced by global events. This initiative, known as VIC, aims to connect young professionals and guide them through the chaotic landscape of modern business.

The conference concluded on Sunday with notable figures playing key roles. On the first day, Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud shared his journey toward veganism and how it has changed his life. On the second day, Mrs. Maneka Rajiv Gandhi attended the award ceremony, inspiring brands to embrace ethical production practices. Palak Shah, the driving force behind the Vegan India Conference, the Ekatva Festival, and Vegan First Daily, is making significant strides in promoting ethical business in India. The 4th Edition of the Vegan India Conference Is Set To Open Its Doors.

Plant-Based Productivity and Possibilities

The event brought together a dynamic group of young entrepreneurs, health advisors, business strategists, and investors, all willing to share their values and strategies for success. A particularly encouraging aspect of the conference was the emergence of young women entrepreneurs, who are using funds from their families or education to dive into starting their passionate brands that align with veganism and ethical living.

The VIC summit serves as a beacon for new investors and opportunities, uniting those eager to thrive at the intersection of morality, ethical values, and innovative business ideas. It brings together vibrant young businesses under one roof, showcasing their best and demonstrating that we are indeed moving in the right direction. The future undoubtedly lies in plant-based and vegan living, driven by the urgent need to address global warming and the natural disasters affecting our health and environment. This event provides a powerful platform for everyone to contribute and participate in meaningful, peaceful productivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).