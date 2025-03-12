Holi is just around the corner, and it’s time to ignite your creativity with your own Gulal and herbal colours! Get ready to elevate your Holi celebrations with vibrant, homemade colours that enhance the positivity and joy of this beautiful festival. Uorfi Javed Makes Heads Turn in Rahul Mishra’s Striking Couture Ensemble at the 2025 IIFA Awards.

With these herbal delights, you can embrace the safety of organic colours, leaving harmful chemicals behind. Treat your skin to nourishing, homemade hues that will leave you glowing! And for those seeking simplicity, we have a perfect quick trick for you!

Why create your Holi colours at home? It's all about prioritizing the health and safety of your loved ones! Studies have shown that many store-bought colours can lead to skin issues, especially for our little ones. So, let's embark on this colourful journey together!

Transform your festival into a rejuvenating spa experience for Holi using these ingredients.

1. Create a Stunning Burgundy Red Gulal

Unleash the brilliance of beetroot! Grind it to a paste, dry it in the sun, and mix it with flour for a radiant red hue. Dried hibiscus flowers and Palash or Tesu flowers work wonders dry, grind them, and mix them with flour for a gorgeous colour!

2. Brighten Up with Marigold Yellow Color

Capture the essence of sunshine with this brilliant yellow! Combine 1 cup of gram flour with half a cup of turmeric for a striking shade. Take it a step further with marigold flowers mix them with flour and a dash of essential oil for vibrant results. Remember, turmeric can stain, so use it wisely!

3. Discover Silky Sandalwood Brown Gulal

Sandalwood is not just for relaxation; it’s a superstar for Holi too! Blend sandalwood powder with rose petals or any flour of your choice for a luxurious brown that’s gentle on the skin.

4. Make Your Own Magical Green Holi Color

Embrace the magic of Mehendi! Crush the leaves, and mix them with dried Gulmohar leaves or a touch of food colouring for that enchanting green. Just a heads-up—Mehendi can stain, so handle it with care!

5. Quick and Easy Color-Making Strategy

For busy bees, here’s a quick tip: Mix any food colour with water, combine it with gram flour, let it dry, and grind! Just like that, you have your very own herbal colour ready to share the joy of Holi!

How to Whip Up Wet Colors/Gulal for Holi

Looking for wet colours?

Just mix:

- Haldi/Turmeric with water for brilliant yellow

- Mehendi/Heena with water for soft green

- Hibiscus flowers soaked overnight for vibrant red

- Boiled beetroots diluted in water for rich magenta

- Indigo powder diluted in water for stunning blue

Let’s make this Holi a celebration of colour while caring for our planet—opt for dry colours and conserve precious water!

Essential Tips for Crafting Holi Colors at Home

- Use anchovy bases like rice flour, corn flour, or gram flour.

- Mix the dried colours between your palms for an even finish.

- Sift to achieve a fine, gulal-like texture.

- Create red using a blend of turmeric and lemon juice for a fruity twist!

- Add essential oils or rosewater for delightful fragrances.

Remember to prep your skin to shield against the festivities. Share these vibrant tips with friends so everyone can enjoy a safe and spectacular Holi!

Happy Holi to all! Get ready to pin this and invite the festivities to your board! We would love that!

