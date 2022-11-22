The past few years have felt like a speed race for both big companies and smaller enterprises. The digital market has grown as much as it would have had in 6 regular years, and although the ravages of the pandemic knocked out several businesses, there were others that flourished and turned misfortune into their best excuse to break into the competitive market.

Such is the growth of the digital industry that creatives have managed to innovate the education field by giving greater opportunities to acquire old knowledges but in a new-fashioned way.

The boom of e-learning

During the historical massive lockdown event, many people went restless and seized the opportunity to change their course of direction, reinvent themselves and lean into what they know best. Webinars were already on the rise since long before, but it was the ‘stay home’ limitation what finally ignited the expansion of the online education. And the tattoo niche was no exception.

At the time being, 10 Masters, an innovative tattoo training platform, was confidently making its first steps, and found no better moment to catapult itself to success. The proposal was fresh, exciting, and very promising. ¿Their aim? To give contemporary solutions to both emerging and experienced tattooists, while formalizing better the ways of learning it, to finally dignify the guild and help professional tattooing grow the way it deserves.

Solutions for the next-gen of artists

The art of tattooing has had a rough upbringing, but the stigma that used to surround the industry has diminished over the last few decades. This has only led to greater possibilities for those who decide to pursue making a living from it. At this stage, we are facing a new wave of tattoo artists whose work is becoming more widely known thanks to the reach of social media as their cutting-edged online portfolios.

In addition, the new practical learning methods —such as what 10 Masters offers to their more than 10,000 students— are providing pioneering tools to closely guide their learners and help them develop both professionally and personally. And fortunately, thanks to the reach of the Internet, now, besides traditionally learning as an apprentice in a studio, you can also do it through artists from all over the world, regardless of where you are. Which is what 10 Masters aim for: to help artists nurture themselves from the expertise of others who have already gone through the same challenge.

An exhaustive tattoo training

10 Masters masterclasses are far from basic. Including step-by-steps, workshops, know-hows, guided practices, full tattoo reviews and processes, and eye-opening one-on-one lectures, their approach is all about the details, dedication, and commitment. It is an intimate space where experienced masters share their methodology and technique evenly, to learn all it takes to become a professional tattoo artist. Their current focus is on realism, but their goal is to incorporate more styles, topics, and fields.

With the help of modern technology, students have the chance to closely learn tricks and rewatch lectures as many times as needed to consolidate knowledge. Plus, they can adapt it to their pace and lifestyle, as access is lifelong and future updates are given with no extra cost. Although their most interesting feature is their signature on-screen HUD, an innovative solution to know which ink dilutions, needles, machines, and voltages are being used at all times.

Welcome to the new way of learning tattooing

10 Master has come here to stay and will not go any other way than straightforward. Their ambitious team of young enthusiasts are driving all their effort to offer a useful high-quality info-product to help tattooists make the most out of this challenging trade, a craft that still has plenty of room for growth.