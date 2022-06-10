Most of us are aware that lip balms are a go-to product to keep lips hydrated and nourished. But those who have chapped and flaky lips need to use lip scrubs before using lip balms. Exfoliation of lips is an important process of skincare as it eliminates dead skin cells and provides softer lip cells. It's time for people to start considering lip scrubs as a major part of their skin-care routine. DIY Lip Scrubs are popular these days. Keep scrolling as we have here a list of 5 DIY Homemade Lip Scrub recipes. Beauty Secrets 101: Master Your Lipstick Game With These Top Tricks!

1. Basic Lip

Chocolate Lip Scrub (Photo Credits: ANI)

Let’s begin with the basics. This 'Basic lip scrub' has a popular humectant ingredient called 'Honey'. This is the best formula do go for when you're short on time.

Key ingredients and formula: 1 tsp honey + 2 tsp sugar

2. Coconut Scrub

Coconut Scrub (Photo Credits: ANI)

This DIY lip scrub is a great combination to go for, as coconut oil is infused with antioxidants and fatty acids. And honey has natural healing properties.

Key ingredients and formula: 1 tbsp honey +1 tbsp coconut oil, softened +¼ cup coconut sugar+Pinch of vanilla bean powder+1 tsp olive oil

3. Brown Sugar Scrub

Brown Sugar Scrub (Photo Credits: ANI)

This perfect scrub exfoliates the lip well, using olive oil and honey as the humectants of choice.

Key ingredients and formula: 1 tsp brown sugar+1 tsp white sugar+1 tsp honey+½ tsp olive oil

4. Coffee Lip Scrub

Coffee Lip Scrub (Photo Credits: ANI)

One of the trendiest and most popular formulas 'coffee' scrub doubles up on the exfoliants and moisturizers.

Key ingredients and formula: 1 tsp finely ground coffee+1 tsp finely ground sugar+1 tsp oil (coconut, olive, or jojoba) +½ tsp honey

5. Chocolate Lip Scrub

Chocolate Lip Scrub (Photo Credits: ANI)

Also known as Vegan lip scrub this lip scrub recipe is super easy to make and smells great as well.

Key ingredients and formula: 3 tbsp sugar+1 tbsp cocoa powder+2 1/2 tsp coconut oil+1 tsp vanilla extract+3/4 tsp agave