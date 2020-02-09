Home Remedy of the Week: Use Honey To Get Baby-Soft Pink Lips Naturally (Watch Video)

Honey For Soft Lips (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Who wants to have chapped dry lips? Off course nobody, dry lips are irritating and also spoils the look of the face. Fresh hydrated lips definitely make a person look more groomed. People often use a different type of lip balm and gels to soften up lips. However, there are various natural ingredients which can moisturise lips and provide best results than any product sold in the market. In this week home remedy, we will tell you how honey can help you achieve baby soft pink lips. Home Remedy of the Week: Why Honey is The Best Natural Remedy For Sore Throat.

Lips can get dark due to smoking, exposure to pollution and low blood circulation. Also, the diet plays an important role, eating foods rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants can avoid dehydration of skin, lips and hairs. Honey helps in preserving moisture and the enzyme present in it lighten the skin tone of lips. Now let us see below, how honey can be used to treat dry lips. Home Remedy of the Week: Ghee For Dry Skin & Chapped Lips; How Clarified Butter Can Moisturise Your Skin This Winter (Watch Video)

How to Use Honey For Baby Soft Lips

One of the easiest practice to make lips soft is by applying honey on lips before sleeping and leave it overnight. This method should be practised for two weeks in order to get the best result. Apart from this. honey can be mixed with two teaspoons of sugar and applied on lips in the form of scrub. This mixture should be left for 10 mins after that it should be removed by the help of wet face washer. Sugar is a natural exfoliant and when it is mixed with honey, it becomes a great moisturising lip scrub.

How to Get Smooth Lips By Honey?

With Valentine's Day around the corner, most of you should try this remedy for baby soft lips, as your partner would definitely not admire getting kissed by rough dry lips. There are various other remedies for treating chapped lips, however, this remedy of honey is the easiest and cheapest to try out and get good results.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)