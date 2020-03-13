A Discussion About EDM Industry and His Journey into It with DRIP Aka Prateek Vats

DRIP Aka Prateek Vats (Photo Credits: File Photo)

As India becomes a hub for EDM industry with artists like DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Above and Beyond and many more world acclaimed names continue to perform in music festivals all around the country every year. We speak to a Producer/DJ from Dehradun Prateek Vats or more appraised as ' DRIP ' in his journey into music industry. Prateek has done his schooling from 9 different cities because of his father, an Army officer continous postings and has travelled around the globe as being in merchant navy. Now a full time Producer/ DJ , he travels around for his shows at colleges and music festivals across states. When asked what does DRIP means he smiled and said it's the sound of the drop. Always interested in music Prateek displays great admiration for all genres of music and says music finds its place inside everybody.

Professionally starting his career in the music industry in 2016, Prateek did a Producer/DJ course at ILM Academy, Gurugram of renowned ARJUN VAGALE ,a techno boss . Sharing his time from there Prateek remembers his friends from his course and the time in Gurugram. When asked about what he misses the most of that time, he says the house parties where every other producer/dj friend had their time slots and the party went non stop. Some Producer/DJs that were a part of these all nighter DJing and party sessions are Droxic, Slaya , Hemant and many more. After the course completion Prateek shifted back to Dehradun and is based there. DRIP shows his personal interest in genres like Bigroom, techno, bass house, DnB, Trap, Dubstep, Moombahton and Trance among others. Being a rock and metal fan in his teens Prateek doesn't wish to associate DRIP to a single genre and as he reveals in his upcoming album he has songs of different genres in one album. Asking further the name of his unreleased album, Prateek laughed and said he knows it but wouldn't tell also leaves us with a hint "It has DRIP in it" and here we sit guessing.

Speaking to him about his calendar ahead, he says he is some time away from finishing his debut album which has seven songs including the intro that's already out alongside Producer/Rapper Burnin from Delhi is the major priority and second comes shows. Also we took a peek in the DRIP's calendar ourselves and 2020 looks pretty. As India becomes a stronger force to reckon in the world entertainment industry from genres like EDM to hip-hop and so on, we show our great support to DRIP and other upcoming artist from the industry and wind up by wishing them the very best and the most successful journey.