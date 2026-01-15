New Delhi, January 15: As lakhs of aspirants prepare for the JEE Main 2026 examination, the admit card has emerged as the most critical document for entry into the exam hall. However, many candidates often discover small yet important errors on their JEE Main admit card, leading to last-minute anxiety ahead of the exam.

Experts strongly advise students to carefully verify every detail on the admit card immediately after download and take prompt action if any discrepancy is found.

Common Errors Found on JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Errors on the JEE Main admit card can vary. Some of the most frequently reported issues include:

• Incorrect spelling of the candidate’s name

• Wrong photograph or signature

• Incorrect date of birth

• Gender mismatch

• Category or PwD status errors

• Discrepancies in exam city or centre details

While many of these mistakes may seem minor, even a small mismatch between the admit card and a valid identity proof can create problems during verification at the exam centre. JEE Main Admit Card 2026: When Will NTA Release Hall Ticket?

Which Details Can Be Corrected on JEE Main 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates are generally allowed to correct non-exam-related details such as name spelling, photograph, signature, date of birth, gender, category, and PwD status (if applicable). However, crucial details like exam date, shift timing, and allotted exam centre are usually not open for modification once the admit card is issued. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

An examiner associated with national-level entrance tests said, “Most verification issues arise due to mismatched photographs or spelling errors in names. Students should never ignore even small discrepancies, as exam centres follow strict identity checks.”

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Correction Deadline

Yes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) usually provides a limited correction window after the release of the admit card. This window remains open only for a few days. Students are advised not to wait until the last date to submit correction requests.

If the correction window closes, candidates may have to reach out to NTA helpdesks directly, and resolution before the exam is not always guaranteed.

How to Correct Errors in JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Online

Students can follow these steps to correct mistakes online, if the correction option is enabled:

• Visit the official JEE Main website

• Log in using application number and password or date of birth

• Click on the “Correction” or “Edit Admit Card Details” option

• Review editable fields and make necessary changes

• Upload supporting documents if required

• Submit the request and download the confirmation page

Candidates should keep copies of all acknowledgements and updated documents for future reference.

What If Admit Card Errors Remain Unresolved?

If mistakes are not resolved through the online correction window, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline via email or phone. They must clearly mention their application number and attach relevant supporting documents. Experts warn that appearing at the exam centre with unresolved admit card errors is strongly discouraged, as it may lead to verification issues on the exam day.

