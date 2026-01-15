Mumbai, January 15: Following a pivotal day of voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today, January 15, the focus now shifts to the counting of votes and the BMC Election Results 2026, scheduled for tomorrow. The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra has confirmed that the results for all 227 wards of India’s wealthiest civic body will be declared on Friday, January 16. Counting is set to commence at 10:00 AM, with early trends expected to emerge by noon, potentially deciding the political future of Mumbai after nearly three years of administrative rule.

Key Timelines for BMC Election Results 2026

The counting process will be conducted across multiple designated centers in Mumbai under high security. BMC Elections 2026: Is Carrying Mobile Phone To Polling Booth Allowed or Not?

Counting Date: Friday, January 16

Start Time: 10:00 AM IST.

Expected Trends: Early afternoon (12:00 PM – 2:00 PM).

Final Results: Likely to be confirmed by late evening on the same day.

Officials have noted that while the BMC results are the primary focus, counting for 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra will also occur simultaneously, making tomorrow a defining day for urban governance in the state. Mumbai Shutdown for BMC Elections 2026: What’s Open and Closed on January 15?

Where to Watch Live Streaming of BMC Election Results 2026

Given the high stakes for the numerous alliances, major news networks will provide continuous live coverage.

Digital Platforms: The official State Election Commission (SEC) website at mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in and the MyBMC portal at portal.mcgm.gov.in will host real-time data and ward-wise winners.

Television News: Marathi channels like ABP Majha, News18 Lokmat, and Zee 24 Taas, among others, will offer live streaming and expert analysis on their YouTube channels.

YouTube Streams: National broadcasters, including NDTV, India Today, and Republic TV, have already activated dedicated live blogs and video links for the election results.

The Battle for the 227 Wards

This 2026 election is the first for the BMC since the significant political shifts of 2022, which saw splits in both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). For the first time in over two decades, the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj - have signalled a strategic reunion to consolidate Marathi votes, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aims to secure a majority for the first time in the corporation's history. With over 1.03 crore eligible voters in Mumbai and a total of 1,700 candidates in the fray, the outcome will impact the management of a civic budget exceeding INR 74,400 crore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BMC Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).