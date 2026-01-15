New Delhi, January 15: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has declared the NSO Level 1 Result 2025-26, and students can now check their scores online at results.sofworld.org. The results have also been shared with schools across India. Candidates who appeared for the National Science Olympiad (NSO) Level 1 can download their scorecards by entering their personal and exam-related details on the official portal.

The NSO Level 1 exams for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted on November 13, November 27, and December 11, 2025 in schools nationwide. Students from various classes participated in the examination, which assessed their scientific understanding, logical reasoning, and application-based skills. The Olympiad continues to be one of the most popular competitive exams among school students in India. IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025 Out at ibps.in; Get Direct Links and Know Steps To View Integrated Scores of Online Mains Examination and Interview Round.

How to Check NSO Level 1 Result 2025-26

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

• Visit results.sofworld.org/results

• Enter full name, country, roll number, mobile number, and email ID

• Complete the captcha verification

• Submit details to view the result

• Download and save the scorecard for future reference

NSO Level 2 Exam Date 2026

Students who qualify in Level 1 will be eligible to appear for the NSO Level 2 exam, scheduled for February 8, 2026, across India. However, in Maharashtra, the Level 2 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026, due to a different state examination calendar. UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objection.

Students are advised to regularly check the official SOF website for the latest updates related to NSO results, cut-offs, and Level 2 exam guidelines.

