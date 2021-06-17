A perfect blend, of muscular physique with a jawline to match it, Anas Shahid is a famous celebrity fitness trainer in Karachi Pakistan.

Not just Demonstrate how to carry out various exercises and routines Anas also helps them with the following:

• Watch clients do exercises and show or tell them correct techniques to minimize injury and improve fitness.

• Give alternative exercises during workouts or classes for different levels of fitness and skill.

• Monitor clients’ progress and adapt programs as needed.

• Explain and enforce safety rules and regulations on sports, recreational activities, and the use of exercise equipment.

• Give clients information or resources about nutrition, weight control, and lifestyle issues.

Hailing from Karachi Pakistan Anas has climbed up his way into the elite circles due to his passion for fitness. It’s so contagious that one cannot stop working out when with him.

Anas also is a fashion blogger and is well known for his Marathon run in Turkey sponsored by Vodafone.