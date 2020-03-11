Anchor Monica Mishra Shares How Hard Work Helps Her To Be On Top

Monica with Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the most popular entertainment journalists and an influencer has success coming all her way from the past 5 years. At 22, Monica made a great space for herself in the field of journalism and anchoring. However, the journey hasn't been a cakewalk for her she worked hard to reach where she is in her professional life today. It was in 2016 when Monica started working for a Bollywood website called Bollywood Nazar or BNZ. She was hired for doing reporting and voice over for the website, but after watching her interviews her boss was impressed that's when Monica got a chance to go on the field and get bigger interviews various Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Karisma Kapoor and many others.

In fact, Monica Mishra's first celebrity interview was with Sunny Singh during Pyar ka Punchnama. For Monica, Amir Khan is her inspiration Which got her in this field. She believes that the passion and determination She has in herself is Which made her choose the path instead of being a fan and meeting her favorite she choose to do journalism and gets motivated to interview her favorite celebs.

Monica says in a statement, "I always wanted to do something big, but I know I have to start from the bottom. There were hurdles and failures of course, but I knew if I want to achieve something of my own, I have to be positive and never give up. That's what I did."

When asked what she plans to do further, Monica answered, "I am not stopping here. Now that I have built contacts and people know me, I am going to make sure I use to for the best. I have something big planned in my head. One the plan is set right, I will speak about it."