April 8, 2025, Special Days: April 8, 2025, is marked by a variety of special days celebrated around the world. It includes Kamada Ekadashi Vrat, a significant Hindu fasting day observed for spiritual cleansing and wish fulfilment. Globally, it’s International Romani Day, honouring the culture and history of the Romani people. International Feng Shui Awareness Day highlights the ancient Chinese art of harmonising environments. Food lovers celebrate National Empanada Day, while animal enthusiasts enjoy National Zoo Lovers Day and National Pygmy Hippo Day, raising awareness for these rare creatures. Additionally, International Pageant Day recognises beauty pageants and their cultural impact. This day also marks the death anniversaries of two iconic Indian figures — Mangal Pandey, whose role in the 1857 revolt made him a symbol of India’s fight for independence, and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the revered author of Vande Mataram, which became a national song and a source of inspiration during the freedom struggle.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 8, 2025 (Tuesday)

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat International Romani Day International Feng Shui Awareness Day National Empanada Day National Zoo Lovers Day National Pygmy Hippo Day International Pageant Day Edinburgh Science Festival

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 8, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:26 am on Tuesday, 8 April 2025 (IST)

6:26 am on Tuesday, 8 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:54 pm on Tuesday, 8 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Allu Arjun Amit Trivedi Patricia Arquette Taylor Kitsch Robin Wright Katee Sackhoff Nithya Menen George Pușcaș Chris Kyle (8 April 1974 - 2 February 2013) Jonghyun Kofi Annan (8 April 1938 - 18 August 2018) Robert Kiyosaki Akhil Akkineni Saqib Saleem Rohan Mehra Tanaaz Irani

Major April 8 Death Anniversaries

Mangal Pandey Death Anniversary: April 8, 1857 (age 29 years) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Death Anniversary: 8 April 1894 (age 55 years)

