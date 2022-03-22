I thought my life had just stopped after getting diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and found myself bound and trapped. For the past 8 years, I was constantly experiencing joint pain and initially neglected it as an age-related issue but soon the pain became unbearable which hampered my day-to-day routine activities.

As a working man, it was just not impossible to ignore doing work but in reality, I could not even properly stand and walk by myself. By consulting many doctors I got to know that I am having Rheumatoid Arthritis which is a chronic autoimmune disease. The investigations and tests depicted the result as RA-127, ESR-78, and CRP-46.

These figures were enough to stress me out and thereby I got worried about my depleting health. I had severe pain and swelling in my joints of knee and hands specifically and from the last 2 years, the problem with each passing day became more severe. I was in a dilemma that even after having no family history of the disease and taking care of my health why the disease affected me.

Even after visited various renowned rheumatologist nothing worked for me and thereby I lost the hope of recovery. As a result, my mental health got critically affected, and I was constantly experiencing mood swings and got irritated very easily even if the situation was nothing. I continued with the modern medications for about 5-6 months but got no relief from the pain.

Even followed various home remedies which gave superficial results but with time my joints become stiff and numbing accompanied by extreme pain and inflammation. Even tried switching to other medication but the results were always disheartening. And with time my situation got more critical and I was not finding a way out for the perfect treatment.

My friends and relatives suggested many doctors and as per their recommendation I visited them but got no relief. For sleeping peacefully and suppressing the pain, I had to take pain killers. Then one fine day I got to know about Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment after quite a research and even I got to know that they are renowned for treating this disease. With all the lost hope I paid a visit to Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. I was impressed by the way doctors supervise their patients and they do an in-depth study of the disease to know the root cause of its emergence.

Thereby explained my condition and all new investigations were done and accordingly treatment was recommended. Along with Ayurvedic treatment, I was prescribed with a specialized diet chart and certain lifestyle changes which would help in effective recovery from the disease.

They first prescribed 3 months medications but could not hide sharing that within just 1 month of the treatment the changes in my health were observable. I continued with the medications for another 6 months without skipping any of the suggestions given by the experts religiously. And with just 7-8 months of the treatment, I got relief and was fully recovered from joint pain and swelling caused due to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

I could not thank enough Dr. Sharda Ayurveda for gifting me a healthy and disease-free living.