Bengaluru, November 23: A roadside sexual health treatment scam came to light in Karnataka's Bengaluru after a techie was duped of INR 48 lakh. The Ayurvedic fraud came to light after the Bengaluru police registered an FIR against an Ayurvedic guru and an Ayurvedic shop owner. The case was registered after a software engineer from the city approached the police and reported being defrauded. The victim also told cops that he was suffering kidney damage due to the purported herbal treatments.

According to news agency ANI, the complaint was filed on Saturday, November 22. The accused, Vijay Guruji and the Owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwantpur, have been named in the FIR. While the ayurvedic fraud has been busted, it's important to understand how the roadside sexual health treatment scam unfolded and how the techie was duped by the accused. The alleged scam began in May 2025 when the victim was lured by a roadside Ayurvedic tent. Ayurvedic Fraud Case in Bengaluru: Techie Duped of INR 48 Lakh in Roadside Sexual Health Treatment Scam; FIR Registered.

Victim Lured by Roadside Ayurvedic Tent Promising Relief for Sexual Problems

The Ayurvedic tent allegedly promised quick relief for sexual problems. In his complaint, the victim told cops that the accused prescribed him costly medicines such as Devaraj Booti and Devaraj Booti, costing INR 1.6 lakh and INR 76,000 per gram, respectively. As per the complaint, the accused was forced to make repeated purchases, claiming that treatment failure could endanger his life. From May till the registration of FIR, the accused spent INR 48 lakh for the roadside sexual health treatment.

Doctors Confirm Kidney Damaged Due to Medicines Prescribed by Accused

It is also learned that the victim gathered the money for the treatment by taking loans and money from his family. However, the alleged sexual health treatment by the roadside Ayurvedic tent led to the victim suffering kidney damage. Doctors confirmed that the harm to the kidney was due to the medicines consumed by the victim, which were purchased from the accused. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Smashes Cousin’s Head With Hammer, Buries Body in Govt Housing Colony in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam Over INR 40 Lakh Dispute; Arrested After Attempt to Frame Victim’s Wife Fails.

It is also reported that the police have launched an investigation in connection with the alleged roadside sexual health treatment scam. In the wake of the incident, the DCP of Southwest Division has issued instructions and asked authorities to remove all roadside medical tents across the jurisdiction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).