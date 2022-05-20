Formula milk is given to the baby as an alternative to breast milk. This milk is made by mixing vitamins, sugars, healthy fats and other nutrients. Formula milk is used when babies cannot get breast milk due to some reason. When it comes to formula milk, many people wonder if it is safe for the baby. If the infant is unable to breastfeed, then formula milk may be given as a safe alternative. However, be sure to talk to your doctor before giving it, so that he can suggest the right formula milk based on the age and health of the baby. Not only this, it is also important to be careful while making it. US Mother Sells 118 Lt Breast Milk Amid Baby Formula Shortage! How To Store and Heat Breast Milk at Home; Everything You Need To Know.

Talking about the benefits of formula milk, it is beneficial not only for the baby but also for the mother in many ways. Mothers who give formula milk to their babies do not have to worry about their diet since they can eat anything and there is no fear of her child's health deteriorating. There are many formula feeds these days that already contain the right amount of DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid) which is an essential fatty acid for brain growth and physical growth. At the same time, some research has revealed that most breast milk in India has low DHA content. Apart from Formula Milk, nowadays EBM technology (Expressed breast milk) can also be used. Breastfeeding mothers can pump and store their milk and store in the fridge for about 24 hours.

Homemade Baby Formula: What Is It

Shortage of baby formula has led in the US for many mothers to go for homemade or DIY baby formulas. Not only that, some people are arguing that these alternatives are a much healthier and less expensive answer to the baby formula shortage. However, they are extremely unhealthy. People are using ingredients from common store items like powdered cow milk, raw milk, sugar powder, etc. they are extremely unhealthy and one must avoid it at any cost. Some people are even watering down formulas by adding more fluid which again hampers the efficiency of formula milk.

Dangers of Homemade Baby Formula

Homemade formulas are not just unsafe but may barely meet your baby's nutritional needs. Moreover, you may not know what your baby may be allergic to. For example, babies can be lactose intolerant or have other kinds of allergies. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that some babies who were given homemade formula were hospitalised for hypocalcemia (low calcium). The BBC report quoted Dr Steven Abrams, warning against homemade baby formula. He said: "The standard by which we develop infant formula is breast milk. We've come to understand breast milk better and better. If they're not breastfeeding, [the formula] has got to have all the nutrients in there".

Opt for formula milk or mother's breast milk and follow proper safety protocol before preparing formula. Before making formula milk, wash your hands thoroughly and make sure that the place where you are preparing it is clean. When you buy a new bottle, first soak it in warm water for a while and then wash it. Whenever you use it, wash with warm water, look at the expiry date, use the powder within one month of opening the packet and follow the proper instructions given in the packet and make sure that you prepare it correctly, so that your baby gets proper and complete nutrition.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

