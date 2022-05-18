A US mother is going viral for selling 118 litres of breast milk amid the major baby formula shortage. Seeing mothers struggle to satisfy their children's needs, this mother couldn't stop herself from helping out. She planned to sell her breast milk in a bid to satisfy the consumption needs of many children. Alyssa Chitti, from Utah, USA, revealed that she had three freezers of milk stored in her home, approximately about 118 litres.

Starting to charge dollars for an ounce of milk she has been distributing milk to other mothers. It is said that she was initially planning on donating milk to banks. However, considering the lengthy process of breast milk donation amid this situation of formula milk shortage, Chitti chose a path she deemed more helpful. This news received a lot of criticism in the beginning as some frowned upon the idea of her "milking" the breast milk business. However since there is a shortage of baby formula in the United States and about 40% of baby formulas are out of stock nationwide, breast milk is coming in handy. Nevertheless, after experiencing negative feedback post interviews, she has temporarily stopped the sale of breast milk.

Buying and Selling Breast Milk: Obstacles

The formula milk crisis began in February when a major production plant closed down. Baby Formula is an authentic food given to babies under one year of age. However, when it comes to breast milk, one must be very cautious when planning on buying it online. Buying and selling breast milk online in the United States is strictly legal but uncontrollable. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directives, when breast milk is obtained directly from individuals or online, the donor is not tested for infectious diseases or quality standards. However, if breast milk is donated to the milk bank, screening takes a few weeks. Medical experts suggest that it is ideal to distribute milk through banks.

Where to Store Breast Milk?

If amid the shortage of formula milk you aim at proper storage of breast milk, you must start with washing your hands thoroughly before extracting breast milk. Then one must start storing milk in a food-grade glass container or hard plastic container with a cap. The container for storing milk should not be made of the chemical bisphenol A (BPA). Use a special plastic bag to store your milk. Never store milk in a disposable bottle. Do not use milk bottles which have the recycling symbol 7. This means that the container is made of BPA plastic.

Never store breast milk in disposable bottle liners or plastic bags.

How Long Can Breast Milk be Stored?

For how long can you store breast milk, depending on the method of storage. When storing breast milk for your baby, keep the following things in mind:

Fresh breast milk can be stored at room temperature for up to six hours.

However, you should use it within four hours after extracting milk from the breasts. You can store fresh breast milk in an insulated cooler with ice for up to a day.

Fresh breast milk can be stored in the refrigerator for about five days.

However, it is better to use this milk within three days.

Breast milk does not need to be heated, you can give it at room temperature. If you want to heat it, first put the bottle in a container of hot water for a few minutes. Breast milk should not be heated directly in gas or microwave. Make sure to test the best milk before feeding your baby. For this, put a few drops of milk on the wrist and see that the milk does not heat up too much. Make sure to shake the bottle before feeding.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

