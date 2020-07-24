Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Qurbani Eid is a major festival celebrated by the followers Islam. Celebrated approximately 40 days after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this day sees celebration all around the country. On this day men and women dress in their traditional best. Men tend to wear pathani while women wear amazing salwar kameez. However, mehendi holds immense importance on this day. Women apply Mehendi on their palms and backhand to celebrate the day. And if you are someone looking for mehendi design images and tutorial videos online, we are here with the best ones. Right from amazing Arabic mehndi designs to Pakistani, Rajasthani and Vine style, these simple mehndi designs can be applied by anyone.

This year the festival of Qurbani will not be celebrated elaborately because of coronavirus this year. The prayers of Eid ul Azha will not take place in mosques with people gathering together. People have been urged to offer namaz while maintaining physical distancing in their homes. On this day, women apply Mehendi that isn't just known to beautify the hands and feet but is also known to bring in good luck and prosperity. When is Bakrid 2020? Eid al-Adha Date And Significance, Story, Food Preparations And Celebrations Related to The Muslim Festival.

There are many types of Mehendi designs available. From Arabic Mehndi Design, Indian Mehndi Pattern, Indo-Arabic Mehndi Designs having huge floral, chakra, circles, dots, lines, peacock motif to bracelet style patterns and lot more. Arabic mehndi design images photos 2020 are one of the most popular ones. Some people totally love Pakistani Mehendi design and Rajasthani Mehandi patterns. Check out our collection below to get some of the best Bakrid Mehendi designs and tutorial videos:

Backhand Crisscross Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heena_Ansari🔵 (@heena_designn) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

Pakistani Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehendi Artist💚 (@mehendi_.designs_) on Jul 24, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

Beautiful Finger Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 (@latest_mehendi_collection) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onna's mehedi (@mehediartbyonna) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:21am PDT

Rajasthani Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehandi by FARZ (@farz_henna_artist) on Jul 2, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

Special Mehndi Tutorial for Bakrid:

We are amid coronavirus pandemic and people may not gather for the celebration. But that is no reason that the spirits must be any low. Also, don't call Mehendi professionals at home and try do apply these easy designs on your own to reduce contact.

