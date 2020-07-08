Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is around the world and people have taken to the internet saying 'When is Bakrid 2020?' As the festival approaches, we bring to you the various details about the auspicious occasion. Bakrid is an important festival of the Muslim community commemorating how Prophet Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his only son when asked by God proving his obedience. Bakra Eid is the second most important holiday among the Muslim community after Eid al-Fitr. Eid ul-Adha 2020 on July 31 and end on the evening of August 1. Muslims around the world celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing an animal representing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim. They visit mosques and offer special prayers for peace and prosperity. Celebrations of the festival often last for three days. Eid al-Adha is also considered the final day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage which Muslims undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime. Bakra Eid 2020: Goats Being Bought, Sold Online in MP Amid COVID-19 Pandemic as Goat Mandi Not Set Up This Year.

When is Bakrid 2020?

Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, the date varies every year and shifts 11 days from the previous date.

Bakrid Story And Significance And Celebrations

According to the beliefs, Prophet Ibrahim had a dream in which he sacrificed his 10-year-old son, Ishmael. Being a great believer in God, he decided to sacrifice his son, but then God sent his angels and asked him to sacrifice an animal and not his son. So, for Muslims, it is a day to sacrifice an animal which is dear to them, through which they can prove their devotion to Allah. The meat is divided into three parts with the first being given to family, friends and neighbours; second for the poor and the third one for the family. Eid Al Adha Recipes From Mutton Biryani to Umm Ali You Can Easily Make at Home.

Food is an integral part of any festival across the world. And on Bakrid an array of dishes are prepared with some of the popular ones being mutton biriyani, chapli kebab, mutton paya, mutton korma, bhuna gosht, Haleem , galauti kebabs and a lot more. Some of the sweets prepared are shahi tukda, firni, kheer and sevai. We wish you all a Happy Bakrid in advance!

