It is commonly assumed that once a woman marries, her professional successes come to an end. While this belief may have been prevalent in the past, people have begun to accept the period in which women are emerging as heroes of their own stories and motivating other women and men to defy stereotypes as a result of changing circumstances. Barkha Nangia is one of the revolutionary thinkers working to empower India's married women. Glamour Gurgaon, one of the emerging fashion event organizing firms, has contributed considerably to this shift by providing a strong platform for married women and giving them an identity that makes them confident and powerful.

Glamour Gurgaon has hosted a variety of events, including beauty pageants, fashion shows, award ceremonies, and product launches. Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. India – Pride of Nation, Ms. India Curvy – The Plus Size Show, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, and many more by Glamour Gurgaon are among the successful beauty pageants created by the founder, Barkha Nangia. In light of the challenges that women confront, this group goes beyond beauty and talent to reflect every woman's heart.

"The acclaimed event Glamour Gurgoan is based on the vision and objective to inspire and motivate women to the knowledge that they are strong, independent, and talented to achieve everything they set their minds to," the founder said of her revelation of starting her own social platform for married women. Today's married women aren't just limited to the roles of wife, mother, and daughter-in-law. Instead, by showing their Beauty, Strength, and Personality, they are stepping outside and playing a much larger part in society and in the advancement of a nation.

In the realm of fashion, Barkha Nangia is a visionary and a pioneer. The creator has been a huge supporter of young and brilliant fashion designers, make-up artists, image consultants, stylists, and motivational speakers who have left a lasting impression on the public. Glamour Gurgaon has paved the path for many outstanding women in modeling, acting, theatre, ramp shows, commercial commercials, music videos, and many other fields.

Apart from that, Glamour Gurgaon is also aiming to raise breast cancer awareness. Even during the pandemic, the company hosted events to encourage women to push past their comfort zones and make a name for themselves in the workplace. The brand is recognizing the achievements of Indian women around the world and empowering them to achieve their goals via a life-changing makeover that instills confidence and opens up endless possibilities for success.

Mrs World International, Mrs. India – Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, and Ms. India Curvy – The Plus Size Show are just a few of the well-known events organized by visionary leader Barkha Nangia. Mrs World International acts as a bridge for married women, improving the lives of women who wish to reach major life milestones.