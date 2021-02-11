Self-care is more important than ever as everyone’s stress levels at an all-time high coming out of 202.

Looking for ways to prioritize your wellness? Now is a great time to re-examine your beauty routine. It might seem like a small piece of the puzzle, but your regular skincare practice is a daily opportunity to focus on your own physical and mental health.

If it’s time to change up your beauty routine, consider investing in a device that will combat your biggest challenges. A little at-home indulgence can go a long way in improving your mood, and helping you look - and feel - fantastic.

Here are seven of the best beauty devices to consider as you think about upgrading your home skincare routine:

7 Beauty Devices for Professional-Level Skincare at Home

Best beauty device for anti-aging: Tria’s SmoothBeauty Eye Wrinkle Laser

Target fine lines and under-eye bags with the SmoothBeauty Eye Wrinkle Laser. Despite its small size, this device packs professional-power laser treatments that rebuild collagen around your eyes, resulting in younger-looking skin in just two weeks.

The Eye Wrinkle Laser is a powerful tool - and you’ll know it when you start to use it. Some users likened the sensation to snapping a rubber band against your face. However, Tria instructs use for just one minute per day for eight weeks.

A little discomfort is a small price to pay for professional-level results: 89% of users said it left their skin looking better than any other product.

SmoothBeauty Eye Wrinkle Laser for $249

Best beauty device for deep cleansing: Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa

The ageLOC LumiSpa’s counter rotating Treatment Head is inspired by scientific studies of skin protein production. It’s a treatment-cleansing device, which means it does double duty to both deep clean your skin and improve its smoothness, texture and clarity.

Unlike some cleansing devices on the market, the LumiSpa’s proprietary silicone head isn’t abrasive and doesn’t damage your skin. Instead, it gently stimulates the skin to promote renewal.

Pair the LumiSpa device with Nu Skin’s scientifically formulated cleansers and choose between the Normal, Gentle and Firm heads, which need to be replaced every three months.

ageLOC LumiSpa Essential Kit for $199

Best beauty device for reducing puffiness: Province Apothecary’s Dual-Action Jade Facial Roller

Jade and quartz rollers have been long renowned for their ability to clear lymphatic passageways and reduce puffiness. What sets Province Apothecary’s roller apart is its studded end, which activates the deeper layers of the skin to boost elasticity.

Use the studded end first to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and tone the skin. Then, use the smooth end to ease muscle tension, reduce puffiness and encourage lymphatic function.

While some rollers can go in the freezer, it’s not recommended for this device. It’s designed to work best as-is; exposing it to extreme temperatures can damage it.

Dual-Action Jade Facial Roller for $44

Best beauty device for brightness and glow: Dr. Dennis Gross’s Pro Facial Steamer

This steamer is a professional-grade device that you’ll love having for home use. Its micro-steam technology clarifies and purifies your skin, leaving you with a dewy complexion you thought was only possible with Photoshop.

The Pro Facial Steamer is fantastic for any skin type from dry to oily, but it works especially well on dehydrated skin and skin with enlarged pores. After less than 10 minutes, your face is primed and ready for exfoliation and product application.

The beauty of this steamer is in its simplicity. It’s lightweight with a wide nozzle, auto safety shut-off and a straightforward sliding on/off switch.

Pro Facial Steamer for $149

Best beauty device for treating acne: LightStim for Acne

Treating acne doesn’t have to involve harsh chemicals and peels. Clinical research has shown that applying blue light to your skin can treat breakouts as effectively as these traditional methods - while being much easier on your skin!

The LightStim treats mild to moderate acne with no negative side effects. In tests, 100% of participants saw positive results within four weeks of using the device.

Its dual-purpose LED bulbs are built to last a lifetime; they’ll never need to be replaced. The blue light fights acne-causing bacteria while the red calms your skin. It also has a built-in timer so you’ll know exactly when to move on to a new area of your face.

LightStim for Acne for $169

Best beauty device for exfoliating: PMD’s Personal Microderm Classic

When it comes to microdermabrasion, this device is as close as you’ll get to a professional, in-office experience in the comfort of your home. The Personal Microderm Classic combines spinning disc technology with vacuum suction to leave your skin looking fresh.

Its crystal-coated discs exfoliate your skin so it’s smoother over time, while the suction feature gently lifts dead skin cells away. Regular use can diminish the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and dark spots.

Plus, professional-level exfoliation primes your skin for product use by removing the top layer of dead skin cells. When this barrier is removed, skin care products can penetrate up to 20 times deeper.

Personal Microderm Classic for $159

Best beauty device for regeneration: Beautybio’s GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool

Microneedling might seem intimidating to someone who’s never used a device like this before. But don’t let that stop you from trying it at home! Microneedling involves making tiny piercings in the skin to encourage collagen production, and the GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool is one of the best home tools on the market.

Just 60 seconds a few times per week can lead to impressive results, leaving skin plump and smooth. It also preps your skin for product absorption like no other tool.

In clinical studies, 97% of users had firmer skin and 93% had a more even skin tone. And don’t worry - despite its use of needles, it’s not painful!

GloPRO Facial Microneedling Tool for $199

Self-care is crucial to feeling your best and building resilience during trying times. If you can’t get out for your usual “treat yourself” facial, try these seven products for a professional-level experience at home.