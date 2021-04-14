Raghu Bhatia is a multi-talented personality booming in the industry. He is a jack of all trades and it’s really surprising to see someone work so hard. He is an actor, producer, and singer. He single-handedly takes care of all of this and it is unbelievable. But he does this so nonchalantly because he is grateful for the opportunities that he gets every day and wants to work as hard as possible to keep it all intact. In order to try his luck in the industry, Raghu Bhatia changed his name to Raghuraja Bhatia .

He started performing in theatres at a very young age and thus is exceedingly well in acting and singing. At the sheer age of 7, he knew his passion was acting and that this is his calling. During school time, he pursued theatre to work on his skills and after finishing school, at the age of 19, he moved to Mumbai. The journey sounds smooth but it was not the case. Raghu Bhatia’s father was not supportive of his career choice and wanted him to pursue a conventional and stable career but he fought with him and left Delhi, his hometown, to become the man he always aspired to be. You can find him on Instagram.

Raghuraja came to Mumbai, the dream city, to make his dreams come true and he proved himself in just 3 months. After barely 5 auditions, he got his first break in a TV serial called ‘Suvreen Guggal- Topper Of The Year’ on Channel V where he played the character named Mannu. The serial got a tremendous response and he has worked with casts like Smriti Kalra, Akshay Anand, Shivin Narang, and Mohit Malik. He was a part of this serial for 2 years and then had to take a short break because of medical issues.

Later that year, Raghu Bhatia decided to produce a film under his banner called Neel Rishi Films Private Limited, and the first movie to go onboard under this production house was ‘Jaane Kyun De Yaaron’ that released in 2018 with a star cast of Kabir Bedi, Viju Khote, Chetna Pandey and Raghu Bhatia himself. He got Akshay Anand on board to direct this movie.

There is a trivial fact that a man conned Raghu Bhatia promising him that he will help him get the biggest names in Bollywood to work in his movie for an amount of payment in exchange which never happened and the con-man left the country. This took the movie a lot of time to get released. The digital rights of the movie were sold to Ultra Music which was further sold to Amazon Prime. The music rights of the movie were given to T-series.

The movie has had a talented star cast and the music is also really upbeat and catching. Few of the best singers from the industry like Arijit Singh and Mamta Sharma lend their voices to the film. Also, when singing comes to play, Raghu Bhatia is obviously supposed to be there. He sang the beautiful title track of the movie. Infact, Raghu Bhatia is also involved in composing songs; so he is both a music composer and a singer.

Later, he had to move back to Delhi owing to his mother’s health problems. During this period, he avoided all calls and auditions. Many opportunities knocked on his door but he was determined to first take care of his mother. In 2020, his mother was getting treated for dialysis and that was when he signed up for a music video named "Tu Hi Toh Tha". The music video was released in March 2021 and sadly, it was the same day when his father passed away. The song already has touched halfway a million view mark and the response has been humbling but the loss of his father has made this a bitter-sweet process.

To sum up, Raghu Bhatia has had a tough journey but he chose this path and has always been grateful for the opportunities he has received through his hard work and feels blessed to have a life where he loves his job and gets to do what he wants to do.