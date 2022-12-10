Christmas is a time when all streets, houses and people are covered in beautiful red, white, green and golden colours. It is celebrated every year on December 25 to observe the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. During this time of the year, the internet is flooded with makeup tutorials for Christmas. When everyone is grooming up for the festival in their own ways, then how can you forget to cover up your nails in a way that they also look Christmas-ready? As you celebrate Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have curated some nail art ideas, from red and gold swirls to snowflake designs, which you can try as you get ready for the festive season. Easy Christmas 2022 Nail Art Ideas & Tutorials: From Subtle Wreath Design to Jazzy Santa Nail Manicure, Here's How You Can Style Your Nails for the Holidays.

Red and Gold Swirls

Red and gold are the signature colours of Christmas. You can use different red and golden combinations to glam up your nails for the festival. Try this beautiful red and gold swirl nail art as you celebrate Christmas 2022.

Christmas Tree Branch Nail Art

While doing any kind of nail art, it is important to protect your nails from any kind of damage by applying a base coat. After the base coat, you can follow the video step by step to get a beautiful Christmas tree branch on one finger and red and gold designs on the rest.

Acrylic Nails Snowflake Design

Keeping the nails look all natural with the base colour, you can make snowflakes on your nails, making your nails look very natural and elegant.

Glow in The Dark Nail Art

This is a beautiful nail art to keep you in a festive mood from Christmas to New Year. The best thing about this art is that it will glow in the dark and make you recognizable from afar, even during a late-hour Christmas party.

Santa Theme

Why just dress like Santa when you can draw it on your nails? Using red, white and black colours, you can make Santa's face and outfit on your nails for Christmas 2022.

There are different and beautiful nail art designs that you can try for Christmas. To make you look different and unique, we have included the best ones for you. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2022!

