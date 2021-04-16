Being a mother is not an easy task. Outside of dealing with the unfair stigma of raising a child alone, mothers have to take care of their kids, earn enough money to sustain their needs, and work through the numerous challenges set for women in society.

Hosting a first-hand experience in carrying the crippling weight the position sets on shoulders, Dalila Padron is stepping up and encouraging women everywhere to stand tall and power through.

A working mother of three kids, Dalila is well-versed in the struggles that face her peers. The inspiring character started her journey as a young mom and was thrust into a world that held nothing but challenges and criticism for her. Despite the discouraging welcome, Dalila Padron dusted off her heels and began to walk towards her dreams of women empowering women.

"My goal is to open a business to offer jobs to those who are motivated like me," she shares. "I love the freedom to be my own boss babe and make my money while also making time for my family."

Determined to create an open and positive space for passionate women worldwide, the up-and-coming entrepreneur lays the groundwork for her exciting plans. "I want to help other moms out there to achieve their dream and to show them that it is possible to accomplish anything they put their mind to. I will be a licensed real estate agent soon, so many projects will be coming up."

While working on securing her license and leading by example, Dalila is also developing a jaw-dropping network of over 224,000 followers on Instagram. She connects with her reach on the platform, posting beautiful photos of her daily life, and encouraging her audience to shoot for the stars without hesitation.

Looking back on what helped her develop such an entrepreneurial mindset and inspired her to take risks, Dalila Padron reveals being the daughter of an influential businessman. Seeing her father persevere and hone his craft through thick and thin awoke within the hard-working mother the need to do the same.

Discussing her experience in witnessing her father break through walls and emerge victoriously, Dalila says, "he owns a company, and I've seen the good and the bad; and even though there are more bad times, he still went through the rough times and was still there working day and night. I know he did it for us, his family, but now I want to build mine for him, my mom, and my kids."

To put her spin into her father's impact, the motivating Instagram personality and entrepreneur plans on launching a broker agency half a decade from now. Through the agency, she will be granting job opportunities for individuals willing to work and interested in buying and flipping houses.

Along with the projects that the influential powerhouse has underway, the upcoming agency will carry her mission to elevate her audience and inspire them to follow their dreams. Through her efforts, Dalila Padron is determined to promote success and empower women, especially mothers, everywhere to explore avenues of growth and financial freedom.